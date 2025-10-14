On Monday, October 13, as part of an agreement to end the war on Gaza, Israel released 2,000 Palestinian hostages from its vast network of torture camps.

Israeli forces kidnapped most of the hostages in the Gaza Strip following the attacks in Israel on October 7, 2023. Those hostages were returned to Gaza on Monday.

Approximately 250 of the hostages have been serving life sentences imposed by Israel’s kangaroo military tribunals. On Monday, those hostages were delivered to Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

In this episode of Reason2Resist, I explore the backgrounds of Palestinians liberated on October 13 and discuss the thousands of Palestinians who remain in Israel’s dungeons, with no end in sight for their brutal incarceration.

I also examine Donald Trump’s latest comments on ending Israel’s war on Gaza, the resistance’s military operations in Gaza against armed gangs that collaborated with Israel, and a mysterious car crash in Egypt that killed and injured senior Qatari diplomats.