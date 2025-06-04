A Debate on CrossTalk: Did Trump approve of Ukraine's attacks on Russia's nuclear bombers?

Today, on RT’s Crosstalk with Peter Lavelle, I had a spirited debate with Brandon J. Weichert of the National Interest about whether Trump approved of Ukraine’s highly provocative attacks on Russia’s strategic heavy bombers.

Citing unnamed sources in the Trump administration, Brandon insisted that Trump did not know that Ukraine planned to launch these attacks, and that powerful actors in the U.S. national security apparatus are trying to sabotage Trump’s efforts to make peace with Russia.

I, on the other hand, argued that Trump very likely knew of and approved of these attacks. For all of his rhetoric about peace, Trump’s record is that of an unhinged warmonger. These attacks are perfectly consistent with Trumps demonstrated propensity for extreme violence.