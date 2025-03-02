On February 28, 2023, Greece experienced the worst rail disaster in its history.

On that day, a passenger train collided head-on with a freight train near the Greek town of Tempi, situated about 400 kilometres north of Athens.

At least 57 persons were killed. Some of them survived the initial collision but were consumed in a massive fire that erupted upon impact. Evidence has emerged that the freight train was carrying an illegal cargo of dangerous hydrocarbons.

Measures taken by authorities during the inspection of the disaster zone have convinced many Greeks that the government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis engaged in a cover-up.

On the second anniversary of the disaster, the families of the victims called for a general strike and protests around the country. The citizenry responded to their call with a nationwide shut-down of businesses and huge protests across the land.

On the day of the general strike, Dimitri Lascaris reported from the main square of Kalamata, a town of about 70,000 on the southern coast of Greece. At least 10,000 persons, and possibly more than 20,000, converged on central Kalamata to express their outrage with the government's incompetence and dishonesty.

As Dimitri explained, the causes of this tragedy can be traced back to the brutal austerity that the European Commission, IMF and European Central Bank inflicted on the Greek people.