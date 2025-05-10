While in Tehran this week, I travelled by metro, automobile and foot from the northern part of the city to its southern outskirts.



Along the way, I visited the former U.S. Embassy in Iran, now called the "Den of Espionage Museum."



I also visited Tehran's largest synagogue, the Grand Bazar, and Iran's largest cemetery.

That cemetery houses the bodies of soldiers gassed to death - with Western assistance - by the military of Saddam Hussein.



