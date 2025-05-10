While in Tehran this week, I travelled by metro, automobile and foot from the northern part of the city to its southern outskirts.
Along the way, I visited the former U.S. Embassy in Iran, now called the "Den of Espionage Museum."
I also visited Tehran's largest synagogue, the Grand Bazar, and Iran's largest cemetery.
That cemetery houses the bodies of soldiers gassed to death - with Western assistance - by the military of Saddam Hussein.
Great job/reporting!
Thanks Dimitri!
It is utterly pathetic the psychos in Washington have no respect for other nations right to live in peace and self-determination. It is doubly pathetic that they have to constantly scapegoat others with endless lies and propaganda to justify their belligerence. They are the Devil's bastard children.