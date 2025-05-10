REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
2h

Great job/reporting!

Thanks Dimitri!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robert Billyard's avatar
Robert Billyard
2h

It is utterly pathetic the psychos in Washington have no respect for other nations right to live in peace and self-determination. It is doubly pathetic that they have to constantly scapegoat others with endless lies and propaganda to justify their belligerence. They are the Devil's bastard children.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dimitri Lascaris
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture