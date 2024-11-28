This week, on The Jimmy Dore Show, I discussed the remarkable case of National Post columnist Adam Zivo.



In 2023, in a front-page article in the National Post, Zivo falsely insinuated that I was working in the service of Russia's government



Then, in 2024, Zivo revealed that, when he interviewed me in 2023, he himself was working for the Ukrainian and Canadian spy agencies.



When Zivo asked me to do an interview in 2023, he never told me that he was a spy for Ukraine and Canada, yet Zivo had the audacity to suggest that I was the one who was working with a foreign government.



