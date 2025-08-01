Last month, Lebanon’s military intelligence arrested and interrogated Laith Marouf, the Executive Director of Free Palestine TV.
Laith was held for three days. He was released when the consul general of Canada’s embassy in Lebanon intervened.
In his first interview since emerging from the custody of military intelligence, Laith Marouf tells Reason2Resist what happened to him during those three days.
Laith and I also discuss the recent liberation of Lebanese revolutionary Georges Abdallah, who spent 41 years in a French prison.
We also examined the recent announcements of France, Britain and Canada that they plan to recognize the state of Palestine.
Hi Dimitri, I tried to post this comment on YouTube on your current Reason2Resist episode interviewing Laith Marouf after his detention by Lebanese military intelligence, but the YouTube system seems to have automatically deleted it. I just tried to repost it there so will see if it is allowed to stay up. Anyway, here it is for your own perusal, for what it's worth:
Laith and Dimitri are right to lambast the disreputable conference declaration that makes conditional promises to recognise Palestine as a nation state whilst demanding the disarming of Palestinian resistance organisations and banning them from any role in the governance of Palestine. It is an initiative that will either destroy the current phase of resistance if those conditions are met ... or perhaps it could result in the expansion of the field of struggle to include every government endorsing it (including it seems all the nations of the EU and the Arab League).
It means that they all, along with the Palestinian Authority, become more directly identifiable as oppressors of the Palestinian people, and enemies of all free and sovereign people of the world.
It could mean open season for an expanded axis of resistance against and inside of all of these countries, if people inclined to support the Palestinian cause and oppose Western imperialism choose to do so.
With this disreputable conference declaration, the world war that seems to be imminent is threatening to take forms at the outset that were not generally expected. Perhaps it will become more insurgent against established authorities in more places at the outset than has hitherto been the case in conventional multi-theatre world wars between nation states. But this is arguably the logic of history.
Dimitri, that was the comment and I'm happy for you to make reference to it in any way you see fit. Thanks for the work you are doing and most especially doing prompt work advocating for Laith's release. Your conversation about the matter of his detention, and views about it from both of you were measured, insightful and most valuable to the cause.