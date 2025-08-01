Last month, Lebanon’s military intelligence arrested and interrogated Laith Marouf, the Executive Director of Free Palestine TV.

Laith was held for three days. He was released when the consul general of Canada’s embassy in Lebanon intervened.

In his first interview since emerging from the custody of military intelligence, Laith Marouf tells Reason2Resist what happened to him during those three days.

Laith and I also discuss the recent liberation of Lebanese revolutionary Georges Abdallah, who spent 41 years in a French prison.

We also examined the recent announcements of France, Britain and Canada that they plan to recognize the state of Palestine.