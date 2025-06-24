Earlier today, Iran responded to the Trump administration's criminal attacks on its nuclear facilities by striking the massive U.S. military base near Doha, Qatar with a handful of ballistic missiles.



Trump immediately responded to that limited retaliation by signalling that the U.S. would launch no further attacks on Iran.



Trump then claimed that Iran and Israel had entered into a ceasefire agreement.



Is Trump telling the truth? And if so, will that ceasefire hold?



On Reason2Resist's latest livestream, we argue that this war is unlikely to be over.

