After Pounding Israel, Iran Pauses Retaliatory Strikes
Our latest on Reason2Resist:
From the rooftop of an abandoned building overlooking the southern Beirut suburb of Dahieh, Rami Yahia and I report on Iran’s retaliatory strikes on the genocidal Israeli entity.
Why pause??? UGLY israel doesn't adhere to any 'ceasefire' agreements...quite the contrary.
Dimitri & Rami are taking incredible risks to report the latest news from Lebanon please take care of yourselves. The existing traitors that make up the Lebanese government standby and do nothing to protect their citizens while the IDF Epstein regime bombs their schools & hospitals...