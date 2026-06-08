REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
1h

Why pause??? UGLY israel doesn't adhere to any 'ceasefire' agreements...quite the contrary.

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David Arthur Unger's avatar
David Arthur Unger
34m

Dimitri & Rami are taking incredible risks to report the latest news from Lebanon please take care of yourselves. The existing traitors that make up the Lebanese government standby and do nothing to protect their citizens while the IDF Epstein regime bombs their schools & hospitals...

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