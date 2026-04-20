On April 19, Donald Trump announced that the U.S. navy had attacked and seized an Iranian civilian cargo ship in international waters.



This constituted a flagrant violation of international law, an act of war, and a severe violation of the Iran-U.S. ceasefire. Iran reportedly retaliated by firing drones at U.S. naval vessels in or near the Gulf of Oman.



Today, I spoke with John Helmer about the possible consequences of Trump's efforts to sabotage the Iran-U.S. ceasefire.



What will Russia and China do now?

