During the night of August 3-4, reports emerged of Iranian drone strikes on a U.S. military base in Kuwait. In addition, Yemen’s Ansar Allah announced that it had struck sensitive military targets at a Saudi airport.

The Resistance continues to conduct military operations against the U.S. and its Arab vassals despite the fact that the U.S. has not bombed Iran since last week.

In my latest report for Reason2Resist, I discuss Iran’s seizure of the initiative, and the disarray in Washington.

I also review the latest shenanigans by Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’, the bizarre behaviour of global oil markets, and a new report about mass emigration from Israel.