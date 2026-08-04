REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deb Hawthorn's avatar
Deb Hawthorn
12h

Excellent analysis on so many fronts, Dimitri. Thank you!

Reply
Share
Diana Read-Miedema's avatar
Diana Read-Miedema
12h

Thank-you Dimitri for this excellent summary of West Asia - a bird's eye view + details all in 45 minutes!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dimitri Lascaris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture