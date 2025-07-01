On Reason2Resist's latest livestream, I spoke with Laith Marouf about the state of the resistance after the '12-day war' waged by the United States and Israel on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Laith is a geopolitical analyst based in Beirut, and the Executive Director of Free Palestine TV.

In our discussion, we examined recent battlefield successes by resistance fighters in occupied Palestine, the victories of Hezbollah in Lebanon's recent municipal elections, and Iran's devastating missile strikes on strategic targets in Israel.

We also discussed the significance of Canada Day, a national holiday held in Canada on July 1 to celebrate the founding of the country.

At a time when Canada’s government is helping to perpetrate a genocide, what is there to celebrate?