REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
14m

Dimitri....you, and EVERYONE ELSE, needs to stop SCREAMING......

'THE HAGUE! THE HAGUE! THE HAGUE!'.

Because, under USSA law...........

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Service-Members%27_Protection_Act

"The United States is not a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC). The American Service-Members' Protection Act authorizes the President of the United States to use "all means necessary and appropriate to bring about the release of any U.S. or allied personnel being detained or imprisoned by, on behalf of, or at the request of the International Criminal Court". This authorization led to the act being nicknamed "The Hague Invasion Act",[4] since the act would allow the president to order military action in The Hague, the seat of the ICC, to prevent American or allied officials and military personnel from being prosecuted or detained by the ICC.[5]"

click the link (above) and READ on!!!!!!!

'THE HAGUE!'.....is a FANTASY that will NEVER HAPPEN!

We, The People.....in each of Our countries, will need to set up our own 'WAR CRIMES COURT'.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
21m

I read somewhere (can't find the article again) that peace will be achieved when Trump has figured out how to financially gain from it. Piece by peace...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Dimitri Lascaris
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture