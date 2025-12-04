Alt-Media Falls For Trump's 28-Point Peace Prank
Ever since Trump’s 28-point plan to end the Ukraine war was leaked to the press in mid-November, the alternative media have descended into a feeding frenzy over Trump’s latest peace prank.
Despite all evidence to the contrary, high-profile commentators from the alt media continue to embrace the implausible hypothesis that Donald Trump -- a pathological liar and genocidal war criminal -- genuinely desires peace with Russia.
In this episode of Reason2Resist, I critique recent commentary from Glenn Greenwald, Daniel Davis, George Galloway and The Duran.
I argue that their interpretation of Trump’s behaviour is radically inconsistent with Trump’s record, and that the Ukraine war will end only when Russia has achieved its objectives by military means.
Dimitri....you, and EVERYONE ELSE, needs to stop SCREAMING......
'THE HAGUE! THE HAGUE! THE HAGUE!'.
Because, under USSA law...........
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Service-Members%27_Protection_Act
"The United States is not a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC). The American Service-Members' Protection Act authorizes the President of the United States to use "all means necessary and appropriate to bring about the release of any U.S. or allied personnel being detained or imprisoned by, on behalf of, or at the request of the International Criminal Court". This authorization led to the act being nicknamed "The Hague Invasion Act",[4] since the act would allow the president to order military action in The Hague, the seat of the ICC, to prevent American or allied officials and military personnel from being prosecuted or detained by the ICC.[5]"
click the link (above) and READ on!!!!!!!
'THE HAGUE!'.....is a FANTASY that will NEVER HAPPEN!
We, The People.....in each of Our countries, will need to set up our own 'WAR CRIMES COURT'.
I read somewhere (can't find the article again) that peace will be achieved when Trump has figured out how to financially gain from it. Piece by peace...