Ever since Trump’s 28-point plan to end the Ukraine war was leaked to the press in mid-November, the alternative media have descended into a feeding frenzy over Trump’s latest peace prank.



Despite all evidence to the contrary, high-profile commentators from the alt media continue to embrace the implausible hypothesis that Donald Trump -- a pathological liar and genocidal war criminal -- genuinely desires peace with Russia.



In this episode of Reason2Resist, I critique recent commentary from Glenn Greenwald, Daniel Davis, George Galloway and The Duran.

I argue that their interpretation of Trump’s behaviour is radically inconsistent with Trump’s record, and that the Ukraine war will end only when Russia has achieved its objectives by military means.