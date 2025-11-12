On Reason2Resist, we spoke this week with American-Palestinian emergency physician, Dr. Dhiaa Daoud.

Dr. Daoud lives in Florida, but his parents come from Gaza.

In early 2024, after witnessing from his home the atrocities Israel was inflicting upon his people, Dr. Daoud travelled to the Gaza Strip to work in the emergency department of the European Hospital. There, he witnessed suffering of unspeakable proportions.

After returning to the United States, Dr. Daoud volunteered for the Freedom Flotilla to Gaza. In October 2025, as a passenger on a humanitarian vessel named “The Conscience”, Dr. Daoud was kidnapped by Israeli terrorists on the high seas. He then was forced to spend several days in an Israeli dungeon, in appalling conditions.

Dimitri Lascaris spoke with Dr. Daoud this week about the horrors that he witnessed in occupied Palestine, and his unbreakable determination to stand with his people.