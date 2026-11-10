A new poll by Reuters-Ipsos reveals that 71% of Americans -- including 93% of Democrats and 51% of Republicans -- want the U.S. Congress to pass legislation ending the war on Iran.
Will the Democrats respect voters' wishes, or will they capitulate, yet again, to the military-industrial complex?
Today, I spoke with Laith Marouf, Executive Director of Free Palestine TV, about the the true nature of the Democratic Party.
Laith and I also discussed the ongoing negotiations between Iran and the Trump regime, new developments in the Strait of Hormuz and global oil markets, the resistance in Iraq, and the possibility of renewed war in Lebanon.
Americans Want Congress To Stop The War On Iran: Will Democrats Deliver? w/ Laith Marouf
A new poll by Reuters-Ipsos reveals that 71% of Americans -- including 93% of Democrats and 51% of Republicans -- want the U.S. Congress to pass legislation ending the war on Iran.
I would say that, for as long as he is president, Trump will continue to 'upset the apple cart' at every opportunity - regardless of consequences. :-(
With @HakimJeffries as House Speaker and @ChuckSchumer as House Leader?
Thats a delusional thinking.
Please Google their political history.