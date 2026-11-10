REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
1h

I would say that, for as long as he is president, Trump will continue to 'upset the apple cart' at every opportunity - regardless of consequences. :-(

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Samandar's avatar
Samandar
31m

With @HakimJeffries as House Speaker and @ChuckSchumer as House Leader?

Thats a delusional thinking.

Please Google their political history.

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