A new poll by Reuters-Ipsos reveals that 71% of Americans -- including 93% of Democrats and 51% of Republicans -- want the U.S. Congress to pass legislation ending the war on Iran.



Will the Democrats respect voters' wishes, or will they capitulate, yet again, to the military-industrial complex?



Today, I spoke with Laith Marouf, Executive Director of Free Palestine TV, about the the true nature of the Democratic Party.



Laith and I also discussed the ongoing negotiations between Iran and the Trump regime, new developments in the Strait of Hormuz and global oil markets, the resistance in Iraq, and the possibility of renewed war in Lebanon.