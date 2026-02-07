In late 2025, pursuant to the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the U.S. Department of Justice released more than 3,100 photographs of every corner of Jeffrey Epstein's opulent mansion in Manhattan's Upper East Side.



The photographs were taken by federal investigators five days after the FBI arrested Epstein in July 2019.

The images provide important and deeply disturbing insights into Jeffrey Epstein's lifestyle, activities and associations in the final years of his disgusting life.



After examining many of these photographs in today’s episode of Reason2Resist, I discuss the most revealing and disturbing images, most of which have received little to no attention from the media.