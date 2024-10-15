The "Dahiya doctrine" is an illegal, Israeli military strategy involving the large-scale destruction of civilian infrastructure, or 'domicide'.

The doctrine's goal (which invariably fails to materialize) is to pressure governments and resistance groups to capitulate to Israel's aggression.

The infamous Israeli general who championed the 'Dahiya doctrine'

The doctrine was first championed by former Israeli Chief of General Staff Gadi Eizenkot. Eizenkot is currently a Minister without portfolio in Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right regime.

This past December, Eizenkot's son was killed while participating in Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.

On October 13, 2024, while in Beirut, I visited the suburb from which the 'Dayiha doctine' takes its name.

While in Dahiya, I compiled a video report (which appears at the end of this post) about the devastating impacts of Eizenkot's brutal tactics.

Israel's attacks on Lebanon's healthcare system

While in Beirut, I also visited the site of a medical centre that Israel had destroyed a few day earlier.

I also inspected the remains of an apartment building that Israel’s airforce had demolished one day earlier.

At the site of the latter attack, I spoke with a local resident who was near the building at the time of its destruction, and who rushed to the scene to help remove survivors from the rubble.

Earlier in October, that same witness saw the destruction of a medical centre in south Lebanon. In all three bombings, the evidence points strongly to war crimes by Israel.

My video report from the medical facility and the destroyed apartment building is also posted below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CemmShPipfg