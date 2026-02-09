On February 7, one week after the Trump regime published more than 3 million pages of Epstein materials, the Netanyahu regime announced that Netanyahu would return to Washington for the sixth time since Trump returned to the White House in January of last year.



Ostensibly, the reason for Netanyahu's return to the United States is the ongoing 'negotiations' between the Trump regime and Iran, but there's plenty of evidence that Netanyahu and Trump have much more on their minds than the Islamic Republic.



Every day, new revelations from the Epstein files cause Israel's standing with American voters to sink even deeper. Meanwhile, Trump is staring at a crushing defeat in the upcoming mid-terms elections.



On Reason2Resist's latest livestream, I argue that both Trump and Netanyahu are terrified by the Epstein files. The question is: how will they try to extract themselves from this public relations catastrophe?