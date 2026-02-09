Another Emergency Epstein Summit In Washington
On February 7, one week after the Trump regime published more than 3 million pages of Epstein materials, the Netanyahu regime announced that Netanyahu would return to Washington for the sixth time since Trump returned to the White House in January of last year.
Ostensibly, the reason for Netanyahu's return to the United States is the ongoing 'negotiations' between the Trump regime and Iran, but there's plenty of evidence that Netanyahu and Trump have much more on their minds than the Islamic Republic.
Every day, new revelations from the Epstein files cause Israel's standing with American voters to sink even deeper. Meanwhile, Trump is staring at a crushing defeat in the upcoming mid-terms elections.
On Reason2Resist's latest livestream, I argue that both Trump and Netanyahu are terrified by the Epstein files. The question is: how will they try to extract themselves from this public relations catastrophe?
Since the latest 'Epstein File' dump, Prof. Marandi was on George Galloway, and he (Marandi) said something that WE ALL need to make common, in our everyday communications.......
Prof. Marandi used the term, the 'EPSTEIN-CLASS' when referring to our 'rulers'.
It seems as though 'EVERYONE' was named in the latest file dump.
We need to now use this term when referring to our 'rulers'/'political-class'/'the elite'.
'THE SYSTEM' is EPSTEIN-CLASS!
THIS is how we NOW need to refer to these individuals, in 'positions of power'!
Because we ALL KNOW just 'HOW' they got into those 'positions of power', don't we?!
Those (so-called 'teachers', SKOOL Board members, and so on) who want to KEEP PUSHING
the 'TRANNY'/'LBGQXYZ' books, 'teaching', ect......ON CHILDREN......NOW NEED TO BE CALLED........
THE EPSTEIN-CLASS!
ASSOCIATE them ALL with EPSTEIN!
Turn 'The Gay Pride Parades' in to......
The Epstein-class Parades!
And so on.....!
What an odious, abhorrent society we are becoming.