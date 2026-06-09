Yesterday, Iran's ferocious response to Israel's latest attack on Beirut seemed to have chastened Israel - Israel stopped attacking Iran before Iran stopped attacking Israel.

Nevertheless, bellicose statements from Israeli officials make clear that another escalation is all but inevitable.

Meanwhile, Trump is doing all that he can to posture as the only adult in the room. He describes Israeli and Iranian leaders as quarrelling children who need to be separated.

The reality, however, is profoundly different. The driving force behind this catastrophic war is the Trump regime.



