REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Sarah Alard's avatar
Sarah Alard
2hEdited

Dimitri, I just want to say, I think it's really great that you're there documenting all this and talking to the people. Especially in this world of AI, where it's getting harder and harder to know what is real and what is artificial, this is important work that you're doing, so thank you.

Who are the other journalists that travelled with you to Iran? I haven't had time to watch all your videos, so you might have told us, and I missed it. And I haven't seen any such reports from anyone else these past few days.

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Simply DRM's avatar
Simply DRM
1h

2000 years ago, Jesus of Nazareth, Son of God Son of Man, exposed Satan's seed - liars and murderers - the wealthy corrupt COUNTERFEIT Jewish priesthood that ruled Jerusalem and Judea (the last 2 tribes of Judah & Benjamin). Jesus said that their <>father was the Devil not Abraham<> as they claimed to be. Since 1917, those who have eyes to see and ears to hear have observed the re-emergence of Satan's seed as the genociders of Biblical Palestine by Kabbalah Zionist Rothschild.

John 8:40-44. Christian Standard Bible:

"40 But now you are trying to kill me, a man who has told you the truth that I heard from God. Abraham did not do this. 41 You’re doing what your father does.”

“We weren’t born of sexual immorality,” they said. “We have one Father—God.”

42 Jesus said to them, “If God were your Father, you would love me, because I came from God and I am here. For I didn’t come on my own, but he sent me. 43 Why don’t you understand what I say? Because you cannot listen to my word. 44 YOU ARE OF YOUR FATHER THE DEVIL, and you want to carry out your FATHER'S DESIRES. He was a MURDERER from the beginning and does not stand in the truth, because there is NO TRUTH IN HIM. When he tells a LIE, he speaks from his own nature, because he is a LIAR and the FATHER OF LIES."

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