Another Israeli War Crime In Iran
On March 1, an Israel airstrike inflicted severe damage on the Ghandi Hospital in Tehran.
The attack destroyed the Hospital's in-vitro fertilization department along with its equipment, forcing staff to move cells and embryos.
The Hospital appears to have been damaged after Israel's genocidal military struck buildings housing Iranian state television’s Channel 2, only 30 metres from the entrance of the Hospital.
World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said reports of damage to the hospital were “extremely worrying”.
While in Tehran, I visited what remains of the Hospital and spoke to its Vice-President about efforts to restore the facility to normal functioning.
Dimitri, I just want to say, I think it's really great that you're there documenting all this and talking to the people. Especially in this world of AI, where it's getting harder and harder to know what is real and what is artificial, this is important work that you're doing, so thank you.
Who are the other journalists that travelled with you to Iran? I haven't had time to watch all your videos, so you might have told us, and I missed it. And I haven't seen any such reports from anyone else these past few days.
2000 years ago, Jesus of Nazareth, Son of God Son of Man, exposed Satan's seed - liars and murderers - the wealthy corrupt COUNTERFEIT Jewish priesthood that ruled Jerusalem and Judea (the last 2 tribes of Judah & Benjamin). Jesus said that their <>father was the Devil not Abraham<> as they claimed to be. Since 1917, those who have eyes to see and ears to hear have observed the re-emergence of Satan's seed as the genociders of Biblical Palestine by Kabbalah Zionist Rothschild.
John 8:40-44. Christian Standard Bible:
"40 But now you are trying to kill me, a man who has told you the truth that I heard from God. Abraham did not do this. 41 You’re doing what your father does.”
“We weren’t born of sexual immorality,” they said. “We have one Father—God.”
42 Jesus said to them, “If God were your Father, you would love me, because I came from God and I am here. For I didn’t come on my own, but he sent me. 43 Why don’t you understand what I say? Because you cannot listen to my word. 44 YOU ARE OF YOUR FATHER THE DEVIL, and you want to carry out your FATHER'S DESIRES. He was a MURDERER from the beginning and does not stand in the truth, because there is NO TRUTH IN HIM. When he tells a LIE, he speaks from his own nature, because he is a LIAR and the FATHER OF LIES."