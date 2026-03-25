On March 1, an Israel airstrike inflicted severe damage on the Ghandi Hospital in Tehran.



The attack destroyed the Hospital's in-vitro fertilization department along with its equipment, forcing staff to move cells and embryos.



The Hospital appears to have been damaged after Israel's genocidal military struck buildings housing Iranian state television’s Channel 2, only 30 metres from the entrance of the Hospital.

World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said reports of damage to the hospital were “extremely worrying”.



While in Tehran, I visited what remains of the Hospital and spoke to its Vice-President about efforts to restore the facility to normal functioning.