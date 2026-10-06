This week, Saudi-led forces in Yemen launched a major and highly publicized offensive against the Yemeni resistance.



Although the Saudi-led forces made some initial gains, they now appear to have retreated in an ignominious defeat.



However, Saudi's genocidal war on Yemen is far from over.



In this episode of Reason2Resist, I discuss today’s dramatic deveopments in the Saudi war on Yemen, Yemen's retaliatory attacks on Saudi territory, Iran's heightened attacks on Hormuz shipping, and a new poll that spells more trouble for Israel.