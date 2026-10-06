This week, Saudi-led forces in Yemen launched a major and highly publicized offensive against the Yemeni resistance.
Although the Saudi-led forces made some initial gains, they now appear to have retreated in an ignominious defeat.
However, Saudi's genocidal war on Yemen is far from over.
In this episode of Reason2Resist, I discuss today’s dramatic deveopments in the Saudi war on Yemen, Yemen's retaliatory attacks on Saudi territory, Iran's heightened attacks on Hormuz shipping, and a new poll that spells more trouble for Israel.
Another Saudi Debacle In Yemen
This week, Saudi-led forces in Yemen launched a major and highly publicized offensive against the Yemeni resistance.
REASON2RESIST is the only place I have found objective daily reports on events taking place in West Asia, thank you Dimitri for your fearless and relentless reporting in the region. It appears that no matter who the Saudi/Epstein forces employ against Ansar Allah they are met with an ignominious defeat and further destruction to their own infrastructure. Financial basket cases Turkey and Pakistan with present corrupt governments beg the USA and Saudi Arabia for nickels to prop up their failing regimes are destined to collapse. IMO further realignment will undoubtedly take place that will bring Afghanistan into the fray and local populations in Pakistan & Turkey will align with the forces of resistance of Ansar Allah...
https://youtu.be/3hSwE7PKPk4?si=AOCMRnuRDYEU7tRV
23:03 Dimitri, Saudia Arabia is pro Zionists and pro American imperialists. They're certainly not good Muslims but have custodian of the most sacred and holy site, Mecca. It's like a bad joke now. The bad Muslims get Mecca while the good muslims are attacked by West Christian imperialists and colonialists. This age old fight between the two ✝️☪️ has never actually ended.