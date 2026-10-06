REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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David Arthur Unger's avatar
David Arthur Unger
Oct 6

REASON2RESIST is the only place I have found objective daily reports on events taking place in West Asia, thank you Dimitri for your fearless and relentless reporting in the region. It appears that no matter who the Saudi/Epstein forces employ against Ansar Allah they are met with an ignominious defeat and further destruction to their own infrastructure. Financial basket cases Turkey and Pakistan with present corrupt governments beg the USA and Saudi Arabia for nickels to prop up their failing regimes are destined to collapse. IMO further realignment will undoubtedly take place that will bring Afghanistan into the fray and local populations in Pakistan & Turkey will align with the forces of resistance of Ansar Allah...

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Speaking The Truth's avatar
Speaking The Truth
Oct 7

https://youtu.be/3hSwE7PKPk4?si=AOCMRnuRDYEU7tRV

23:03 Dimitri, Saudia Arabia is pro Zionists and pro American imperialists. They're certainly not good Muslims but have custodian of the most sacred and holy site, Mecca. It's like a bad joke now. The bad Muslims get Mecca while the good muslims are attacked by West Christian imperialists and colonialists. This age old fight between the two ✝️☪️ has never actually ended.

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