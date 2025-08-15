On August 12, Israeli war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu gave an interview on Israeli television in which he declared his support for the creation of a 'Greater Israel'.

Although the interview had all the hallmarks of a staged event, Netanyahu's lengthy record of territorial aggression strongly suggests that his commitment to this imperialistic project is all too real.

The most expansive definition of 'Greater Israel' includes not only Palestine and Lebanon, but also larges swaths of Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Iraq. As such, the 'Greater Israel' project poses an existential threat to numerous Arab states.

In my latest report for Reason2Resist, I discuss the significance of Netanyahu's declaration, as well as the reactions of Washington's Arab vassals to Netanyahu's provocative remarks.

I also examine other recent developments in the struggle for Palestinian liberation, including new opinion surveys in Germany and Canada, an open letter to Netanyahu signed by uber-Zionists Irwin Cotler and Charles Bronfman, and UEFA's decision to wade gingerly into the subject of Israel's genocide in Gaza.