Today, four days after receiving Trump's latest 'peace proposal', Iran delivered its response to Washington.



Iran's response provoked another hysterical tirade from Trump, who described Iran's counter-offer as "garbage" and said he didn't even bother to read the entire document.



According to Trump, the U.S.-Iran ceasefire is now on "life support".



Meanwhile, Robert Kagan, one of the most powerful neocons in U.S. foreign policy-making, has authored an op-ed in which he admits that Iran has 'checkmated' the United States.



From Athens, Greece, I analyze these important developments. I also provide an update on the war in Lebanon and the latest news of Israel's soaring losses on the battlefield.