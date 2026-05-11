Arch-Neocon Robert Kagan Admits Defeat as Trump Rejects Iran's Latest Offer
Today, four days after receiving Trump's latest 'peace proposal', Iran delivered its response to Washington.
Iran's response provoked another hysterical tirade from Trump, who described Iran's counter-offer as "garbage" and said he didn't even bother to read the entire document.
According to Trump, the U.S.-Iran ceasefire is now on "life support".
Meanwhile, Robert Kagan, one of the most powerful neocons in U.S. foreign policy-making, has authored an op-ed in which he admits that Iran has 'checkmated' the United States.
From Athens, Greece, I analyze these important developments. I also provide an update on the war in Lebanon and the latest news of Israel's soaring losses on the battlefield.