After nearly two years of Israel's Western-backed genocide, the peoples of the Arab and Muslim world are seething with anger, yet there are few overt signs of a popular uprising in Arab states that are ruled by pro-Washington autocrats.

As more and more Palestinian children die of starvation in Gaza, will those autocrats survive? Or might we be on the cusp of a massive anti-Western uprising in West Asia?

To explore these questions, I spoke with Vijay Prashad.

Vijay is a historian and journalist, and the executive director of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research. He is also the chief editor of LeftWord Books and the author of forty books, including The Darker Nations: A People’s History of the Third World, The Poorer Nations: A Possible History of the Global South, and the Fragility of U.S. Power, written with Noam Chomsky.

Vijay and I also discussed Israel's growing instability and vulnerability, as well as military cooperation between Iran, China, Russia, Pakistan and North Korea.

You can watch and listen to our discussion here: