Are Greeks Truly 'European'?
At a pro-Palestine festival in Kalamata, Greece, I spoke with Nikolas Kosmatopoulos, an Associate Professor and anthropologist at the American University of Beirut.
We discussed Israel’s genocidal war on Lebanon.
We also discussed the deep historical ties between the Greek people and the peoples of West Asia.
Are Greek's truly 'European'?
Aren’t Greeks Levantines? All I can say is shame on our governments in the west for supporting GENOCIDE
Portugal, Spain, Italy, Greece and all other Mediterranean countries (not including israHell, not a country, not Mediterranean) have more in common than with northern Europe, the Mediterranean has always been a passway not a barrier