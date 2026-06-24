REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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DEREK HANDS's avatar
DEREK HANDS
3h

Aren’t Greeks Levantines? All I can say is shame on our governments in the west for supporting GENOCIDE

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oh só mitra's avatar
oh só mitra
1h

Portugal, Spain, Italy, Greece and all other Mediterranean countries (not including israHell, not a country, not Mediterranean) have more in common than with northern Europe, the Mediterranean has always been a passway not a barrier

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