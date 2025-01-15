After more than two years without a President, Lebanon's Parliament has appointed former Lebanese army chief, Joseph Aoun, to the largely ceremonial position. Aoun has vowed to ensure that the Lebanese state has the exclusive right to bear arms in the country.

Meanwhile, Israel's military continued to attack Lebanon, in flagrant violation of a ceasefire that is due to end in late January.

In addition, Israel's Nagel Committee, which was established by Israel's government, warned that Turkey’s ambitions to restore its Ottoman-era influence could lead to heightened tensions with Israel, possibly escalating into conflict. Israel's government also claimed that Egypt's military was engaged in unusual activity in the Sinai desert.

This week, I discussed these developments with Beirut-based analyst, Laith Marouf. We also discussed the current state of the Palestinian resistance, the growing instability in Syria, and Donald Trump's territorial ambitions.