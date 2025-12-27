For years, Western governments have claimed that China brutally oppresses the Uyghurs.

Some go so far as to allege that China is committing genocide.

Both the Biden and Trump administrations accused China of genocide despite the conclusion of U.S. State Department lawyers that there was insufficient evidence to establish that China was committing genocide.

In February 2021, Canada’s Parliament quickly followed the U.S. government’s lead and became the second country in the world to accuse China of genocide. Parliament did so by adopting overwhelmingly a non-binding resolution to that effect. However, Justin Trudeau (who was then Prime Minister,) as well as most members of his cabinet, abstained in the Parliamentary vote.

Notably, both the U.S. and Canadian governments have refrained from accusing Israel of genocide despite the fact that the evidence supporting that allegation is far more persuasive than the evidence underlying their accusations against China.

Earlier this year, Reason2Resist correspondent Rami Yahia travelled to Ürümqi, the capital of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, to examine conditions there. Most of China’s Uyghur population resides in Xinjiang.

In this initial report from Xinjiang, Rami roams the streets of Ürümqi and offers a glimpse of what life is like there. Rami visited the region without any official or non-official guide. In addition, neither the Chinese nor the local government placed any restrictions on his movements in Xinjiang.

What Rami found might surprise you.