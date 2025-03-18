Omar Omar is a Canadian citizen who has many family members in Gaza.



Since Israel's genocide began in October 2023, Omar has made herculean efforts to bring his family members to Canada under an extremely restrictive visa policy adopted by Canada's Liberal government in late 2023. Under that policy, a maximum of 5,000 Palestinians can come to Canada from Gaza.



At the same time, Canada has approved the applications of nearly 1 million Ukrainians to come to Canada on an emergency basis.



On Reason2Resist, I spoke with Omar about the Canadian government's grossly disparate treatment of Ukrainians and Palestinians.



