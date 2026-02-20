Are We Witnessing Another 'Wag-The-Dog' Moment? w/ Professor Mohammad Marandi
Today on Reason2Resist:
By threatening another war of aggression on Iran, is the ‘Epstein regime’ trying to distract us from its crimes, depravity and incompetence?
We speak with Professor Mohammad Marandi of the University of Tehran about the latest warmongering by Trump and Netanyahu.
No matter what; American service people are going to be sacrificed to pay for "Donations" to Trump! Any pretext to keep the bombs from falling on Israel.
The US has placed so much money and so many weapons into terrorist hands that the vision of perpetual war of the Dulles brothers has become the reality.
