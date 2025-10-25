I’m currently in Amman, Jordan. I came here with the intention of entering the occupied West Bank via the Allenby Bridge, which spans the Jordan River.

On October 22, when I attempted to enter the West Bank, Israeli authorities refused my application for a tourist visa. They did so on the basis that I “go against Israel everywhere”.

At that point, I returned to Jordan with the intention of doing on-the-ground reporting on Jordan’s ties to Israel and the United States.

On October 23, I visited the affluent neighbourhood in Amman (the Jordanian capital) where Israel’s embassy is situated. When I attempted to videotape a report near the Israeli embassy compound, I was immediately swarmed by Jordanian police officers.

They then transported me to a police station where I was jailed for the rest of the day and subjected to interrogation by a captain from the Security Branch of the Jordanian police.

Eventually, the Security Branch allowed me to return to my hotel after I agreed not to videotape any embassy or military facility in Jordan.

In my latest report for Reason2Resist, I describe what happened to me on October 23. I also examine recent developments pertaining to Gaza, including reports that Trump is threatening to f*** Netanyahu if Netanyahu blows up the Gaza ceasefire, and to withdraw all US support for Israel if Israel formally annexes the West Bank.