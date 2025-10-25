I’m currently in Amman, Jordan. I came here with the intention of entering the occupied West Bank via the Allenby Bridge, which spans the Jordan River.
On October 22, when I attempted to enter the West Bank, Israeli authorities refused my application for a tourist visa. They did so on the basis that I “go against Israel everywhere”.
At that point, I returned to Jordan with the intention of doing on-the-ground reporting on Jordan’s ties to Israel and the United States.
On October 23, I visited the affluent neighbourhood in Amman (the Jordanian capital) where Israel’s embassy is situated. When I attempted to videotape a report near the Israeli embassy compound, I was immediately swarmed by Jordanian police officers.
They then transported me to a police station where I was jailed for the rest of the day and subjected to interrogation by a captain from the Security Branch of the Jordanian police.
Eventually, the Security Branch allowed me to return to my hotel after I agreed not to videotape any embassy or military facility in Jordan.
In my latest report for Reason2Resist, I describe what happened to me on October 23. I also examine recent developments pertaining to Gaza, including reports that Trump is threatening to f*** Netanyahu if Netanyahu blows up the Gaza ceasefire, and to withdraw all US support for Israel if Israel formally annexes the West Bank.
Jesus. I am sorry this happend to you. Becareful and hope you are well.✊️
Jordan has been a POS zionist govt for ages. The "Hashemite" family sold Palestine to IsraHELL long ago. Bunch of cowardly assholes who only know how to abuse Jordanian citizens (of which the majority are diaspora Palestinians thanks to IsraHELL)
Addition: I am sorry this was done to you :(