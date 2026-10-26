Last week, the French and British governments announced for the first time that their militaries had conducted a joint nuclear airstrike exercise. The announcement came as protests inside France escalated against the Macron regime.



Today, I spoke with Russian affairs analyst John Helmer about the significance of the France/UK nuclear exercise.



John and I also discussed Trump's diesel deal with Vladimir Putin, Trump's criticisms of Volodymyr Zelensky, a new report about the CIA's aggressive operations against Russia, the Nazi past of Chrystia Freeland's grandfather, and the new release of a declassified report on the CIA's efforts to bring Nazis into Canada after the Second World War.

