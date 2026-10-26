Last week, the French and British governments announced for the first time that their militaries had conducted a joint nuclear airstrike exercise. The announcement came as protests inside France escalated against the Macron regime.
Today, I spoke with Russian affairs analyst John Helmer about the significance of the France/UK nuclear exercise.
John and I also discussed Trump's diesel deal with Vladimir Putin, Trump's criticisms of Volodymyr Zelensky, a new report about the CIA's aggressive operations against Russia, the Nazi past of Chrystia Freeland's grandfather, and the new release of a declassified report on the CIA's efforts to bring Nazis into Canada after the Second World War.
As France Explodes, Emmanuel Macron Flexes His Nuclear Muscles w/ John Helmer
Last week, the French and British governments announced for the first time that their militaries had conducted a joint nuclear airstrike exercise. The announcement came as protests inside France escalated against the Macron regime.
I made this comment in https://bracingviews.substack.com/p/permanent-war yesterday.
An excerpt from my article 'Sovereign Debt–Sovereign Truth' to be published November 1.
The Nero Archetype and Global Reflux
https://rayjc.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/image-18.png
As the structural foundations of the global economy fracture, a distinct social divergence emerges. While the streets of major Western capitals experience friction and financial strain, the private wealth of the financial elite has seen historic concentration. This dynamic forms the core of the Nero Archetype: a ruling class detached from the immediate realities of the populace, managing balance sheets of unpayable debt while the social cohesion of local communities erodes under the weight of artificial scarcity
This modern emperor dynamic operates as a supranational epidemic. Leaders insulate themselves within corporate frameworks, playing their violins while their own domestic streets erupt in desperate rebellion and their foreign policies grease the wheels of a multi-trillion-dollar military-industrial complex.
What we are witnessing are the frantic, explosive dynamics acting out on the streets of France, now spreading throughout Europe and the World like a wildfire. This World has arrived at a definitive historical precipice of rebellion from the structural order that has dictated human civilization since the days of antiquity—the rich continuously getting richer, while the masses within first-world developed economies find the cold pressures of artificial poverty systematically overtaking them.
The baseline reality can no longer be hidden by the state. On Saturday, October 24, 2026, clashes erupt between police and protesters in Paris with teargas and water cannons deployed across the capital city. Organizers report that over 800,000 citizens have taken to the streets nationwide, with 250,000 filling Paris alone to revolt against the soaring cost of living and the deliberate DE-funding of public education.
As the authorities deploy tactical armoured units to enforce strict, dictatorial route restrictions and carry out mass preventative arrests in Lyon, Marseilles, and Lille, the facade of western democratic stability is entirely shattered. The global reflux is here: from the streets of Paris to the deployment of the military on the streets of Milan, and thousands marching against the state in Madrid and Tirana, the pavement of the post-war world is fracturing under the absolute weight of its own mathematical and spiritual exhaustion.
What the Secular Experts haven’t recognized yet is the Global Masses instinctively understand the Global powers above them, are cutting back on Civilian needs to borrow more money to invest in FUTURE WAR.
France’s Economic Strain: Public Debt, Monetary Constraints, and Political Deadlock
https://www.globalresearch.ca/france-economic-strain-public-debt-monetary-constraints-political-deadlock/5944167
La beautifull entente cordiale...je t'aime moi non plus...isn't it wonderful that the best ennemies in the world can reconcile after centuries of warfare...hope springs eternal!