REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
José S Mendez's avatar
José S Mendez
20h

BOYCOTT & DESINVEST IN UNITED STATES OF SODOM. SELL NOTHING BUY NOTHING. BAN AND DEPORT ALL AMERICANS ON YOUR COUNTRIES AND CONFISCATE ALL AMERICAN ASSETS IN YOUR COUNTRIES OR KILL THEM ALL

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
BK's avatar
BK
13h

Fiorella Isabel has the American disease: she can’t express herself concisely🫤

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dimitri Lascaris
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture