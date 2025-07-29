As Trump Green-Lights Israel’s Genocide, European Leaders Feel The Heat From People Of Conscience
Lebanese revolutionary Georges Abdallah emerges from prison to demand that Arabs rise up against Israel's genocide
Last week, after U.S. ‘peace envoy’ Steve Witkoff blamed the Palestinian resistance for the collapse of ceasefire negotiations, U.S. President Donald Trump effectively green-lighted Israel’s completion of its genocide.
At the same, multiple signs emerged that European leaders are under intense pressure to end Israel’s slaughter.
As a result of that pressure, British Prime Minister ‘Sir’ Keir Starmer - who is himself deeply complicit in the genocide - presuaded Trump to demand that Israel allow ‘every ounce of food’ into the Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, Lebanese revolutionary Georges Abdallah returned to Lebanon after spending 41 years in a French prison. Upon emerging from the airport in Beirut, Abdallah called upon Egyptians and other peoples of the Arab world to rise up in defence of their brothers and sisters in Palestine.
In my latest episode on Reason2Resist, I discuss Abdallah’s release, the reality of the ceasefire negotiations, and the growing pressure on Western leaders to end the horror in occupied Palestine.
Δημήτρη μου, ακόμα δεν ξέρω πώς το κάνεις, αλλά κάθε συνεδρία είναι ένα μάθημα για την αθλιότητα που μας περιβάλλει. Related to Cyprus, I recall your initial reporting about the secret luxury enclave the Israelis have established for themselves there. Because they have $4+ billion in additional disposable income in lieu of paying taxes for all their implements of murder that the US taxpayer instead pays for. That’s also the reason you ran into them in Athens, with wads of Euros. They don’t have the decency to hide in shame from the rest of the world, because the Israeli marketing campaign has succeeded, at least up until now… because I came across this news item today:
“The port of Rhodes, Greece, witnessed a striking scene on Monday as the Crown Iris cruise ship arrived carrying approximately 660 Israeli tourists.
“On one hand, local authorities and organizations gave the visitors a warm welcome. Representatives—including Rhodes Mayor Alexandros Koliadis, Deputy Regional Governor Apostolos Asprakis, and members of the island’s tourism and business sectors—greeted them with traditional sweets and treats.
“This symbolic gesture, as reported by rodiaki.gr, was met with enthusiasm from the Israeli tourists, who posted videos on social media of themselves happily singing and unfurling a large Israeli flag at the port.
“However, just outside the port, a very different scene unfolded. Dozens of demonstrators held a protest rally condemning Israel’s military policy in the Gaza Strip. The demonstration resulted in 15 detentions, with 8 individuals ultimately placed under arrest.
“Last week, several hundred pro-Palestinian protesters on the Greek island of Syros successfully prevented approximately 1,600 Israeli tourists from disembarking from the same cruise ship at the port of Ermoupolis. The Greek government condemned the incident.
“Protesters maintain that their opposition is directed at the policies of the Israeli government, particularly its military actions in Gaza, and not at Jewish people as a whole. They argue that criticizing the actions of a state is a legitimate form of political expression, distinct from hatred toward any people or religion.
“Demonstrators also say they are motivated by a desire to show solidarity with Palestinians and condemn human rights abuses and occupation. Some view the presence of Israeli tourists as a symbol of normalization or support for what they call ‘genocide’ in Palestine.”