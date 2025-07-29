Last week, after U.S. ‘peace envoy’ Steve Witkoff blamed the Palestinian resistance for the collapse of ceasefire negotiations, U.S. President Donald Trump effectively green-lighted Israel’s completion of its genocide.

At the same, multiple signs emerged that European leaders are under intense pressure to end Israel’s slaughter.

As a result of that pressure, British Prime Minister ‘Sir’ Keir Starmer - who is himself deeply complicit in the genocide - presuaded Trump to demand that Israel allow ‘every ounce of food’ into the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Lebanese revolutionary Georges Abdallah returned to Lebanon after spending 41 years in a French prison. Upon emerging from the airport in Beirut, Abdallah called upon Egyptians and other peoples of the Arab world to rise up in defence of their brothers and sisters in Palestine.

In my latest episode on Reason2Resist, I discuss Abdallah’s release, the reality of the ceasefire negotiations, and the growing pressure on Western leaders to end the horror in occupied Palestine.