As a war of aggression looms over Iran, I've joined with independent journalists from around the world to participate in the annual Sobh Media Festival.

The Sobh Media Festival is held it Tehran. It highlights the work of alternative media from around the wolrd - particularly those media platforms that focus on international relations and geopolitics.

As I explain while walking through a national park in northern Tehran, the Iranian government is locked in tense negotiations with a duplicitous and imperialistic Trump administration.

Given the past behaviour of the U.S. and Israeli regimes, the risk of a devastating war is considerable.

Despite the enormous stakes in the U.S.-Iran negotiations, Iranians seem to be going about their daily lives as though conditions are normal.