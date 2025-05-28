On May 19, 2025, the Governments of Canada, Britain and France issued an unprecedented threat to sanction and take "concrete actions" against Israel if Israel did not stop settlement expansion in the West Bank, or if it continued to obstruct humanitarian aid to starving Palestinians in Gaza.

Since then, however, Israel has committed multiple atrocities in Gaza.

Moreover, it has continued to obstruct humanitarian aid to Gaza’s civilian population and, with the complicity of Israel's military, violent Israeli settlers have continued to displace Palestinians from their homes in the occupied West Bank.

In addition, numerous Israeli political figures have continued to make genocidal declarations in public.

Despite these atrocities and these genocidal declarations (some of which I detail in this report), the Canadian, British and French Governments have imposed no sanction on Israel or its leaders, and have taken no steps that can fairly be described as "concrete actions".

How many Palestinians must die before they act?