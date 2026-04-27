Assassination Kabuki Theatre w/ Laith Marouf
Today, I spoke with Laith Marouf, Executive Director of Free Palestine TV, about the bizarre shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C.
Was this really an attempt to assassinate Trump, or was this event a theatrical display designed to distract attention from Trump's catastrophic war on Iran?
Laith and I also discussed Israel's mounting ceasefire violations in Lebanon, the recent elections in occupied Palestine, and Iran's refusal to negotiate with a Trump regime that has lost all credibility.
Or was the shooting one more attempt to sympathize with Trump? Just like the first attempt with the injured ear? Theatrics to distract from what really IS important.
Agree with Laith, violence is and always has been a core feature of western democracies. The last 500+ years of colonialism is ample evidence. The US is the epitome of a violent society.