Today, I spoke with Laith Marouf, Executive Director of Free Palestine TV, about the bizarre shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C.



Was this really an attempt to assassinate Trump, or was this event a theatrical display designed to distract attention from Trump's catastrophic war on Iran?



Laith and I also discussed Israel's mounting ceasefire violations in Lebanon, the recent elections in occupied Palestine, and Iran's refusal to negotiate with a Trump regime that has lost all credibility.