REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
4h

Or was the shooting one more attempt to sympathize with Trump? Just like the first attempt with the injured ear? Theatrics to distract from what really IS important.

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Lorna Hillman's avatar
Lorna Hillman
3h

Agree with Laith, violence is and always has been a core feature of western democracies. The last 500+ years of colonialism is ample evidence. The US is the epitome of a violent society.

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