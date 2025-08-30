Yesterday (August 29), when I attempted to take a flight from Larnaca, Cyprus to Athens, Greece, I was detained and questioned by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Larnaca police.
The police wanted to talk to Lascaris about his reasons for briefly visiting a synagogue in Larnaca on August 27.
I was eventually released but, as a result of the questioning, I missed his flight to Athens and was obliged to purchase a new airline ticket at my own expense.
From the boarding lounge at Larnaca Airport, I recount in this report what happened to me.
Dimitri
Thank you for this disturbing update.
Things are heating up and getting uglier by the minute
Watch your step and I look forward to your next posting
Thank you for your courage Dimitri, as well as your humility (for mentioning the reporters in Gaza). I’ve been to Cyprus several times. The Israeli influence will drive up property prices and corrupt officials like police and politicians…😡🙏