On June 25, 2025, NATO leaders assembled at The Hague to proclaim that they would ratchet up military spending to unprecedented peacetime levels.

With virtually no public debate or independent examination of the wisdom of their decision, they committed to raise annual military spending to a stratospheric level of 5% of GDP by 2035.

Moreover, no NATO government has articulated a remotely plausible explanation for why their current levels of military spending are not adequate to keep NATO countries secure.

After examining NATO's radically militaristic posture, I argue that the military industrial complex has destroyed the little that remained of the sovereignty of Western states.