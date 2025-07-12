During the week of July 7, Benjamin Netanyahu visited the White House for the third time in less than six months.

According to the most Western media outlets, the primary purpose of Netanyahu's visit was to finalize the terms of a ceasefire in Gaza.

According to Israeli media, however, Netanyahu's true objective was to secure Trump's consent to further attacks on Iran and to a resumption of the genocide in Gaza after Israel recovers its prisoners of war from the resistance.

Reportedly, Netanyahu achieved his objective.

In Reason2Resist's latest livestream, I argued that a resumption of Israel's war of aggression on Iran, and the prolongation of its genocide in Gaza, will simply hasten Israel's ultimate demise.

I also discussed the Trump regime's decision to conceal the Jeffrey Epstein files and to terminate the investigation into Epstein's criminal clients.