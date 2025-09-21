On September 18, Donald Trump arrived in Britain for an unprecedented second state visit.

At Windsor Castle, The Donald was received lavishly by 1,300 British soldiers, 120 horses and a military flyover.

Trump responded to the honor by committing several breaches of royal etiquette, like walking in front of ‘His Majesty’, King Charles.

Trump later met with the British Prime Minister, ‘Sir’ Keir Starmer.

At a press conference with Starmer, Trump professed that he felt ‘let down’ by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He also claimed, yet again, to have ended six wars, including the war between “Aberbaijan” and “Albania”. (Presumably, the war to which Trump intended to refer was between Azerbaijan and Armenia.)

In this episode of Reason2Resist, I speak with John Helmer about Trump’s latest visit to Britain.

John is the longest continuously serving foreign correspondent in Russia, and the only western journalist to direct his own bureau independent of single national or commercial ties. He first set up his bureau in 1989, making him today the doyen of the foreign press corps in Russia.

John and I also discussed Chrystia Freeland’s resignation from the cabinet of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. For years, Freeland was touted as a serious candidate to succeed Justin Trudeau as Canada’s Prime Minister.

In his capacity as a journalist, John worked with Freeland at The Globe and Mail. In our discussion, John described how unpleasant it was to work with Freeland, but predicts that her political career is far from over.