In Australia, a public inquiry has issued a report slamming the AUKUS defence deal as “the worst, riskiest and most costly defence decision ever made by an Australian government.”



Under the deal, Australia plans to spend as much as $368 billion on up to eight nuclear-powered submarines from the United States.

In addition, Australia will become a base for the U.S. navy's mission to 'contain' China. As a result, the deal is generating tensions between Australia and China, which is Australia's largest trading partner.



In this episode, I speak with Australian historian Jeff Rich (who spent over 30 years working inside the Australian government) about the massive flaws in the AUKUS defence deal.

Jeff and I also discuss the APEC Summit held in China this past week, and whether the meeting between the Presidents of China, Russia and the United States accomplished anything.