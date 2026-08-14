REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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sue's avatar
sue
4d

Thanks for this, Dmitri. Gonna share with some local comrades.

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Andrew Moore's avatar
Andrew Moore
4d

Good job Dimitri. I wish I knew ahead of time I was at work at Bayview and Eglinton, I would have joined you.

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