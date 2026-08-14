AWZ Ventures: A Who's Who Of Zionist War Criminals
AWZ Ventures is a Canadian investment firm that is run by some of the most notorious zionist war criminals from Israel, the United States and Canada.
After resigning from high-ranking positions in the Israeli, U.S. and Canadian security establishments, officers, directors and advisers of AWZ now profit from Israel's war crimes.
On August 14, 2026, I visited the Toronto head office of AWZ Ventures and attempted to speak to representatives of the company.
This is what happened.
Thanks for this, Dmitri. Gonna share with some local comrades.
Good job Dimitri. I wish I knew ahead of time I was at work at Bayview and Eglinton, I would have joined you.