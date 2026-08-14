AWZ Ventures is a Canadian investment firm that is run by some of the most notorious zionist war criminals from Israel, the United States and Canada.



After resigning from high-ranking positions in the Israeli, U.S. and Canadian security establishments, officers, directors and advisers of AWZ now profit from Israel's war crimes.



On August 14, 2026, I visited the Toronto head office of AWZ Ventures and attempted to speak to representatives of the company.

This is what happened.