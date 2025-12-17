Two weeks ago, one Canadian and three Italian citizens were beaten by Israeli settlers in the West Bank.



The assault took place in the Palestinian village of Ein al-Duyuk, in the Jordan Valley.



The four victims were staying in the village to deter attacks by Israeli settlers on the Palestinian inhabitants.



In the latest episode of Reason2Resist, I speak with the Canadian activist who was assaulted and who required medical treatment as a result.



She explains that, although the Canadian and Italian Foreign Ministries condemned the settlers’ attack, the governments of Canada and Italy did nothing to assist the victims or to hold the Israeli criminals accountable for their brutality.