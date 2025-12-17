Beaten By Israeli Settlers, Canadian Activist Blasts Canada’s Complicity In Genocide
Two weeks ago, one Canadian and three Italian citizens were beaten by Israeli settlers in the West Bank.
The assault took place in the Palestinian village of Ein al-Duyuk, in the Jordan Valley.
The four victims were staying in the village to deter attacks by Israeli settlers on the Palestinian inhabitants.
In the latest episode of Reason2Resist, I speak with the Canadian activist who was assaulted and who required medical treatment as a result.
She explains that, although the Canadian and Italian Foreign Ministries condemned the settlers’ attack, the governments of Canada and Italy did nothing to assist the victims or to hold the Israeli criminals accountable for their brutality.
It isn't just Canada...it is the ENTIRE aiding and abetting world that is to blame - I wonder if this lot will ever feel the shame and the guilt they should. I have NO USE for israel or its citizens - most of whom support what is being done to Palestinians.
What is it going to take.....WHAT NEEDS TO HAPPEN.....for people to finally comprehend that....
demons walk among the Human Race.......LITERAL DEMONS?!
Demons can, and DO, take Human Form!
Just because one may LOOK human.....does NOT MAKE IT SO!!!
#DemonSlayers