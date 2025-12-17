REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
6h

It isn't just Canada...it is the ENTIRE aiding and abetting world that is to blame - I wonder if this lot will ever feel the shame and the guilt they should. I have NO USE for israel or its citizens - most of whom support what is being done to Palestinians.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
2h

What is it going to take.....WHAT NEEDS TO HAPPEN.....for people to finally comprehend that....

demons walk among the Human Race.......LITERAL DEMONS?!

Demons can, and DO, take Human Form!

Just because one may LOOK human.....does NOT MAKE IT SO!!!

#DemonSlayers

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Dimitri Lascaris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture