In the days leading up to this week’s highly anticipated summit between the Presidents of China, Russia and the United States, the Trump regime has escalated dramatically its wars on Russia and Iran.



First, the U.S. military attacked Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. This caused Iran to expand its retaliatory attacks from Bahrain to Kuwait. At the same time, Iranian forces wreaked havoc on tanker traffic in the Persian Gulf.



Second, with the apparent assistance of the U.S. and European militaries, Ukraine launched a devastating strike on the Kerch Bridge, which links mainland Russia with Crimea.



Meanwhile, the U.S. is reeling from a series of technological failures at leading U.S. companies, the U.S. air traffic control system, and the NSA, which is arguably the most technologically sophisticated arm of the U.S. national security apparatus.



Why is all this happening now, and how will it affect the Xi-Putin-Trump summit?

Are the technological failures in the United States the result of cyber-warfare?



In this episode of Reason2Resist, I examine these questions and more.