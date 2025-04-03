Bernie Sanders and AOC have embarked on a speaking tour to drum up support for the deeply unpopular Democrats.
I spoke with Margaret Kimberly of Black Agenda Report about the function that Sanders and AOC play in U.S. politics.
Essentially, they are "sheepdogs" for the oligarchy.
Discussion about this post
I'm sorry, Dimitri.....but I had to stop watching at about 11 mins in.
Margret states that the whole AOC/Bernie thing is THEATRE?
Yes....CORRECT.
But what Margret fails to comprehend.....is that it's ALL THEATRE!
ALL of it!
"Republican' and 'Democrat'??......they are ONE PARTY; the SAME PARTY!
And that is, the GLOBALISTS' PARTY!
Their ORDERS come from THE SAME MASTER(S)!
So, Margret going on and on about "what democrats need to do'......
MOOT!
We all SHOULD know the End Game.
'THEY' went and TOLD US the END GAME.......
"YOU WILL OWN NOTHING, AND BE HAPPY!".
Now, since WE KNOW the End Game.....all one has to do is SEE.....
SEE what the Globalists' MINIONS are doing (matters NOT the country).
SEE how they are deliberately DESTROYING the 'First World' countries......
DESTROYING their (Globalists' MINIONS) 'own PEOPLE', in those countries.
TRAITOR Trump was INSTALLED (even though, YES....he DID win) to put the FINAL NAIL in AmeriKas coffin!
He is now WARP SPEED (pun INTENDED!!), DESTROYING The People/Country......
ushering us in to the NORTH AMERICAN UNION......which leads right in to the ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT.
Unless people WAKE UP and realize that there is NO 'right' or 'left' (or 'whatever' in 'whichever' country) Politicians.......
WE'RE.......ALL.......DOOMED!
Sanders and AOC make me sick.