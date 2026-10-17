REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Crucial's avatar
Crucial
Oct 17

I’ve been wanting to write on this myself. It goes without saying that alternative does not mean good. MAny of the prominent channels , while providing some invaluable insight from ex insiders and academics, also platform racists and crackpots.

I wonder if it’s just a misguided attempt at growth, and I wonder whether the academics that host the channels are aware of how this approach comprises and devalues their output.

I am not adverse to having my views challenged, I’m broadly in favour of hearing from even those with whom with disagree- but there are ethical and moral values that bound it .

Krapivnik, Martynov, Fall, Ritter out side that. MErcouris , macgregor and Johnson tread a fine line.

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axisx97virt
Oct 17

Lascaris is consistently precise and insightful. Appreciate him and subscribe and chuck a few $€£ his way, we need to keep him busy informing us.

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