I’m an avid follower of the alternative media, and have been for many years. Of particular interest to me are those programs that focus on Western imperialism and geopolitics.
Although I continue to believe that alternative media are much more reliable sources of information than the corporate, ‘mainstream’ media, I’ve noticed some worrying trends in recent years.
One such trend is latent racism and hostility toward immigrants.
Another is the tendency to declare that imperialists have been defeated when the evidence demonstrates that they remain capable of inflicting terrible suffering on peoples who resist their domination.
In other words, triumphalism.
In this episode of Reason2Resist, I speak with Karim, the co-hose of BettBeat Media, about these worrying trends.
Karim is a Professor of Global Political Economy at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He is originally from the Netherlands.
I’ve been wanting to write on this myself. It goes without saying that alternative does not mean good. MAny of the prominent channels , while providing some invaluable insight from ex insiders and academics, also platform racists and crackpots.
I wonder if it’s just a misguided attempt at growth, and I wonder whether the academics that host the channels are aware of how this approach comprises and devalues their output.
I am not adverse to having my views challenged, I’m broadly in favour of hearing from even those with whom with disagree- but there are ethical and moral values that bound it .
Krapivnik, Martynov, Fall, Ritter out side that. MErcouris , macgregor and Johnson tread a fine line.
Lascaris is consistently precise and insightful. Appreciate him and subscribe and chuck a few $€£ his way, we need to keep him busy informing us.