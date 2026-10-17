I’m an avid follower of the alternative media, and have been for many years. Of particular interest to me are those programs that focus on Western imperialism and geopolitics.

Although I continue to believe that alternative media are much more reliable sources of information than the corporate, ‘mainstream’ media, I’ve noticed some worrying trends in recent years.

One such trend is latent racism and hostility toward immigrants.

Another is the tendency to declare that imperialists have been defeated when the evidence demonstrates that they remain capable of inflicting terrible suffering on peoples who resist their domination.

In other words, triumphalism.

In this episode of Reason2Resist, I speak with Karim, the co-hose of BettBeat Media, about these worrying trends.

Karim is a Professor of Global Political Economy at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He is originally from the Netherlands.