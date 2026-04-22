REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Nikos's avatar
Nikos
8h

I'm not sure as to why the emphasis is on the orange man.

He's just a mouthpiece for the international demons that are running this racket.

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Truth4Justice1948's avatar
Truth4Justice1948
9h

💲Download the No Thanks app (or BoyCat or Boycott X)—make sure you don't spend another $ that supports the extremist Netanyahu regime!

Encourage your family, friends, and contacts to do the same.

... $$$... €€€... £££... ¢¢¢...

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