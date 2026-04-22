On the morning after Iran called Trump’s bluff and forced him to extend the ceasefire, Iran’s military attacked three ships in or near the strait of Hormuz.

Reportedly, Iran’s navy seized at least two of those vessels: one linked to Israel and another owned by a Greek shipping company.

Greece is now suffering the consequences of its government’s slavish devotion to Washington and Tel Aviv.



In my latest report for Reason2Resist, I break down this and other developments in the West’s war on Iran.