REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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D’en's avatar
D’en
26m

…After we departed from Bushehr, U.S.-Israeli forces bombed two of the sites we had visited. They also hit a target across the street from the hotel at which we stayed in Bushehr…

Dimitri please take care of yourself 🙏

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Jax Mac's avatar
Jax Mac
1h

Please be careful. There is a strong possibility that in a few days, not only American troops will invade the area but Canadian, British and possibly German forces as well. It’s likely going to be very, very bad.

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