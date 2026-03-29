On March 27, I arrived in the Iranian port city of Bushehr, along with ten other foreign and Iranian journalists.



Bushehr lies approximately 25 kilometres from Iran's Kharg Island, which accounts for up to 90% of Iran's oil and gas exports. In recent weeks, the Trump regime has fuelled speculation that U.S. forces are on the verge of invading Kharg Island.



Due to its proximity to the strategically important island, Bushehr has sustained some of the heaviest airstrikes of the war. During our stay in Bushehr, we visited three sites that have suffered severe damage.



The first site was a marine passenger terminal that normally serves hundreds of thousands of tourists per year. The second site was a hospital. The third site was the city's main Meteorological Centre, which U.S.-Israeli forces demolished in recent airstrikes. In that attack, the Director of the Meteorological Centre was killed after telling his staff to leave the Centre for their own safety.

After we departed from Bushehr, U.S.-Israeli forces bombed two of the sites we had visited. They also hit a target across the street from the hotel at which we stayed in Bushehr.