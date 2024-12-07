This week, following the collapse of Germany's coalition government in November, French Prime Minister Michel Barnier resigned.



Barnier was appointed by Emmanuel Macron just three months ago. He was forced to resign after a no-confidence vote in France's parliament. Barnier’s three-month tenure was the shortest tenure of any French Prime Minister in the history of the modern republic.



Meanwhile, Călin Georgescu emerged as the leading candidate in the first round of Romania's Presidential election. Georgescu is not affiliated with any Romanian political party and wants to end Romania's support for Ukraine's war effort.



All across Europe, 'mainstream' political parties are falling to defeat while the EU economy sinks ever deeper into debt and malaise.



Can Europe be saved?



Norwegian Professor Glenn Diesen joined me for a discussion about the future of the continent. Glenn is a Professor of political science at the University of Southeastern Norway. His research focuses on geoeconomics, Russian foreign policy and Eurasian integration.



