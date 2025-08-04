After former Russian President Dimitri Medvedev warned the Trump administration about Russia's capacity to retaliate to a nuclear first strike, Donald Trump ordered two American nuclear submarines to move closer to the Russian Federation.

Trump's latest provocation adds to the mountain of evidence that his administration constitutes an existential threat to humanity - and Trump's second term has barely begun.

I spoke today with John Helmer about the dangers that lie ahead as the Trump regime becomes increasingly aggressive and erratic.

John is the longest continuously serving foreign correspondent in Russia, and the only Western journalist to direct his own bureau, independent of national or commercial ties. Born and educated in Australia, then at Harvard University, John has also been a professor of political science, sociology and journalism and an adviser to governments, including Greece and Australia.

John and I also discussed India's refusal to be cowed by Trump's threat of sanctions, as well as Russia's military cooperation with Iran.

You can watch and listen to our discussion here: