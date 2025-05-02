On Reason2Resist's latest livestream, author Yves Engler and Green Party of Quebec leader Alex Tyrrell joined me for an in-depth analysis of Canada's federal election.



The governing Liberals, now led by former Goldman Sachs banker Mark Carney, were returned to power for the fourth consecutive term, but failed to win a majority of the seats in Canada's Parliament.



The Conservatives finished a close second and will form the official opposition.



Meanwhile, the New Democratic Party and the Greens, each widely considered to be 'left-wing' parties, suffered their worst defeats in decades.



But are these parties truly 'left-wing'? And why did disgruntled Canadian voters flock to the two neoliberal parties that have dominated Canadian federal politics for the entire post-WWII period?