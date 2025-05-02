On Reason2Resist's latest livestream, author Yves Engler and Green Party of Quebec leader Alex Tyrrell joined me for an in-depth analysis of Canada's federal election.
The governing Liberals, now led by former Goldman Sachs banker Mark Carney, were returned to power for the fourth consecutive term, but failed to win a majority of the seats in Canada's Parliament.
The Conservatives finished a close second and will form the official opposition.
Meanwhile, the New Democratic Party and the Greens, each widely considered to be 'left-wing' parties, suffered their worst defeats in decades.
But are these parties truly 'left-wing'? And why did disgruntled Canadian voters flock to the two neoliberal parties that have dominated Canadian federal politics for the entire post-WWII period?
I see this as the most polarized vote ever, in Canada: Not between the watered down 'milk-toast' ideologies of the various parties, but between the Urban and rural populations. The Urbanites seem to overwhelmingly endorse the European style top down authority, and Rural people want no part of this Nanny-state Dictatorship of unelected and unqualified bureaucrats.